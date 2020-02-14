West Greene completed a perfect regular season with an emphatic, 78-40, home victory over second-place Avella in Section 2-A girls basketball action last Thursday.
Anna Durbin tossed in a career-high 22 points for the Lady Pioneers (12-0, 22-0) and Jersey Wise also had 22. Brooke Barner chipped in with 14 points.
West Greene earned its fourth consecutive section title, extended its section winning streak to 45 games and its home winning streak to 31 games.
The Lady Pioneers led 14-9, 35-21 and 65-32 at the breaks.
Bess Lengauer and Katie Dryer each scored nine points for the Lady Eagles (9-3, 16-6).
Monessen 49, Mapletown 18 — Monessen defeated host Mapletown to give Lady Greyhounds coach Janine Vertacnik her 300th career win in a Section 2-A game.
Kendelle Weston paced Monessen (7-4, 13-7) with 24 points and Qitarah Hardison contributed nine points and 18 rebounds.
Taylor Dusenberry led the Lady Maples (2-10, 3-17) with eight points.
Brownsville 45, Waynesburg Central 33 — Playoff-bound Brownsville clinched sole possession of fourth place in Section 2-AAA with a win over visiting Waynesburg Central.
Aniya Tarpley and Emma Seto scored 16 points apiece for the Lady Falcons (7-7, 12-8).
Brownsville led 20-16 at halftime then outscored the Lady Raiders (1-13, 7-15) 17-8 in the third quarter to go up 37-24 and stay in control from there.
Clara Paige Miller led Waynesburg with 12 points.
Frazier 51, Carmichaels 39 — Frazier rallied in the second half to beat host Carmichaels in a Section 3-AA game.
Kaelyn Shaporka sparked the playoff-bound Lady Commodores (6-6, 9-12) with a game-high 19 points. Sierra Twigg contributed 11 points, six boards and four steals, and Lindsey Somers also scored 11 points.
Frazier trailed 19-16 at halftime but surged to a 35-32 lead after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth.
Kylie Sinn scored 10 points for Carmichaels (1-11, 4-17) and Sophia Zalar had nine points.
Boys basketball
Chartiers-Houston 78, Carmichaels 62 — Chartiers-Houston defeated visiting Carmichaels for a Section 2-AA win in the Mikes’ season finale Saturday.
Al Cree and Chris Barrish scored 20 points each for Carmichaels (2-10, 9-13) and Drake Long added 15. Long and Barrish each hit four 3-pointers.
Monessen 77, Mapletown 56 — Monessen jumped out early en route to a Section 2-A victory at Mapletown.
The playoff-bound Greyhounds (9-3, 10-12) had an 18-10 lead after the first quarter, and pushed their advantage at halftime to 42-22. Monessen outscored the Maples, 21-15, in the third for a 63-37 lead heading into the fourth. Mapletown (1-11, 1-19) had a 19-14 edge in the final period.
The Greyhounds’ Marquell Smith had a game-high 21 points, and teammate Dawayne Howell put in 17. Taylor Lowe added 10 for the visitors.
The Maples were led in scoring by Landan Stevenson, who put in 23. Matt Atwood had 12 for Mapletown.
