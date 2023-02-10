The Pittsburgh Humanities Festival is returning to the Pittsburgh Cultural District from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26.
The Pittsburgh Humanities Festival is returning to the Pittsburgh Cultural District from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26.
The weekend will feature conversations with acclaimed national talent as well as community leaders, artists and academics from the region. Every presentation includes a Q&A segment.
The Pittsburgh Humanities Festival is a co-production of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and the Humanities Center at Carnegie Mellon University.
“When we launched the Festival in 2015, one of our primary goals was to take conversations often reserved for academic campuses and bring them to an accessible setting in the community,” according to David Shumway, the festival’s co-director and the director of CMU’s Humanities Center.
Featured events include:
n “The Legacy of Women in Hip Hop,” on Friday, March 24 at the Trust Arts Cultural Center. It celebrates the contributions, experiences and legacy of women in Hip Hop culture over the past 50 years. The event will include USA DMC DJ champion DJ Perly, graffiti artist Juliandra Jones, the street dance artist Teena Marie Custer, British rapper Monie Love and more.
n “An Evening with Ira Glass: Seven Things I’ve Learned,” on Saturday, March 25 at the Byham Theater. As host and creator of the public radio program “This American Life,” Ira Glass has pioneered a highly influential style of documentary storytelling. “This American Life” is the first program ever awarded a Pulitzer Prize for audio journalism and is heard each week by more than 5 million listeners.
The weekend will also have a series of 14 “core conversations” that will include talks on Shakespeare and virtual reality, the American extreme right, flamenco music, the Pittsburgh Steelers and more. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey will be part of a discussion on Sunday, March 26.
Tickets for all events area on sale at TrustArts.org/Humanities.
