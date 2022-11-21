Plumbing 2

Paul Paterra

Kris Engel, a counter sales representative at McKean Plumbing and Heating, stocks the shelves with necessary supplies, as the upcoming holiday season tends to be a busy time of year for the plumbing business.

 Paul Paterra

The holiday season may be called the most wonderful time of the year, but for plumbers, it’s can be one of the busiest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.