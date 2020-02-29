Feb. 28, 2020
MORGAN TWP.
Hit and Run
State police said a Ford F-150 driver struck a Hyundai Elantra, driven by Joseph Somerville, 19, who was attempting to make a legal turn at 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 22 while traveling west on Jefferson Road. The Ford, according to the police report, had begun passing the Hyundai in the eastern lane when it struck the Hyundai. The Ford crossed back into the western lane and continued traveling west. Somerville was wearing his lap and shoulder belt, and no injuries were reported. The Hyundai incurred minor damage.
Feb. 29, 2020
MORGAN TWP.
Hindering Apprehension
State police said Dru Thomas, 59, of Waynesburg allegedly concealed the whereabouts of Peter Fanase, 36, of Waynesburg. Fanase had an active warrant. Both were taken into custody after 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Charges are pending.
