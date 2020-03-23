DUNKARD TWP.
Terroristic threats reported
According to Waynesburg state police, Rashid Yancey, 31, of Uniontown, arrived at an unnamed alleged victim’s mother’s house on Bobtown Road Friday at 10:42 a.m. and threatened her before fleeing the scene. Yancey faces charges that include terroristic threats and harassment.
RICHHILL TWP.
Trike theft
A red Honda 125 trike was reported stolen from a basement sometime between March 1 and Friday.
ROSTRAVER TWP.
Drug possession
Adam Clayton, 32, of Jackson, New Jersey, was arrested for DUI and possession of narcotics at 9:30 a.m. on March 5. Blood results showed methamphetamine and amphetamine is his blood at the time of the incident, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. He was housed in Westmoreland County following his arraignment.
SMITHFIELD
Burglary reported
An unknown actor entered a Highhouse Street residence on Feb. 23 at 1:21 p.m. through an attached garage and stole electrical components and PVC plumbing parts, according to Uniontown state police. Police said the actor stole a 12-foot 2-inch-wide yellow-coated spool of electric wiring, 30 electrical junction boxes, 60 PVC pipe 90-degree elbows and six 1 ½ inch Fernco coupler fittings, all valued at a combined $198.50. Police listed the victim as Andrew Angel, 54, of Smithfield.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Theft from vehicle
A handgun was reported stolen from a truck at 3 Main St. between 8 a.m. March 11 and 3 p.m. March 12.
WHITELY TWP.
Crash with no injuries
No injuries were reported when the forward left-wheel assembly broke free from a trailing unit of a Volvo V70 and struck an International Harvester Scout truck, damaging the front of the Scout truck at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
