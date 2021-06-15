The Keystone Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) held its 17th annual Team Bass Tournament for disabled anglers on June 13.
Participants met at the American Legion Post 940 Marina in West Brownsville. Boats were provided by members of the Greene County Bassmasters Club for the fishing event on the Monongahela River. Each veteran was paired with his own Bassmaster boat captain, who provided his fishing boat, equipment and expertise. Tom Landish, of Monongahela, underwrites the cost of the annual tournament.
Winners were:
First place – Bill Kronander, of Roscoe, boat captain, with veteran Dave Gifford, Pittsburgh;
Second place – John Suhan, of Smithton, boat captain, with veteran Tom Strang, Canonsburg;
Third place – Larry Freeman, of Waynesburg, boat captain, with veteran Mark Rosensteel, of Apollo;
Fourth place – Phillip Richardson, of Holbrook, boat captain, with veteran Jim Morris, of Houston;
Fifth place – Steve Shawley, of Waynesburg, boat captain, with veteran Robert Morris, of Grindstone;
Sixth place – Pete Evanovich, of Grafton, W.Va., boat captain, with veteran Dominic Dorazio, of Houston;
Seventh place - Zack Koratich, of Waynesburg, boat captain, with veteran Ed Fink, of Carrick;
Eighth place – Chad Script, of Roscoe, boat captain, with veteran John Kellner, of Ford City.
The PVA's mission is to improve the quality of life of paralyzed veterans by advocating for health care, medical research, education, veterans benefits and rights, removal of architectural barriers, sports programs and disability rights.
Other Keystone PVA programs include deer and pheasant hunting; bass and trout fishing with Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc.; air rifle competition; wheelchair games such as basketball; and bowling.
Veterans who have suffered a spinal cord injury or suffer from spinal cord disease are eligible to join the PVA, Keystone Chapter, and may call 800-775-9323 or 412-781-2474. There are no dues, and membership for nonveterans costs an annual membership fee of $25.
