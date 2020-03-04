Local and county officials – including those involved in housing – delivered various project updates Wednesday afternoon in the Connellsville City Hall to Joe DeFelice, mid-Atlantic regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
DeFelice was in the midst of a two-day tour throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.
Andre Walters, deputy director of the Fayette County Housing Authority, reported on the impending demolition of Gibson Terrace in Connellsville.
“It’s lived its life,” he said of the complex that first opened up, he noted, in 1941. “There needs to be a better quality of life in that area.”
He said the density will be reduced from 142 units or residents to 52 – though all residents will need to move out initially for the demolition.
“We’re doing the demolition in phases,” said Tom Marra, director of capital improvements for the Fayette County Housing Authority. Marra said about 60 units of residents have been relocated so far.
“Moving 142 families – families that don’t want to move out of there – is going to be difficult,” Walters said during the meeting.
Four buildings, Walters said, will remain and will be repopulated later, after the demolition. He said he was trying to make use of a 9 % tax credit program run by the state of Pennsylvania in working on the remaining buildings.
Fayette County harbors about 1,200 units of public housing, Walters said, and roughly the same number of Section 8 units – or units available to residents who qualify for federal housing vouchers.
“There’s a shortage of landlords” who accept Section 8, Walters said.
Carol Staines, executive director of the Connellsville Housing Authority, also spoke during the meeting.
“We’re unique because we’re a small authority within a county,” she said. “We have 200 public housing units. We have family development and we have high-rise for the elderly.”
Staines noted that the 200 units are owned by HUD, but she said another 118 units – within Greenwood Heights Apartments – are owned by the Connellsville Housing Authority.
“A lot of people at our North Manor development, our family development, they have gotten jobs,” she said at the meeting. “We (also) have quite a few people who have purchased homes.”
Michael Edwards, executive director of the Connellsville Redevelopment Authority, delivered wide-ranging remarks on the Great Allegheny Passage trail and other areas of recent work.
DeFelice listened to the reports and sometimes offered suggestions about federal programs that might provide assistance.
DeFelice also spoke about “Opportunity Zones,” part of a federal program begun in 2017. Two census tracts of land in the city of Connellsville are the only tracts in Fayette County that were nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf to be a part of the federal program, Opportunity Zones, the Herald-Standard reported in May 2018. The law gives tax benefits to investors that place unrealized capital gains into Opportunity Funds, which then invest in Opportunity Zones, the Herald-Standard reported.
“One of the issues that I run into in Philadelphia – and I don’t know if it’s necessarily the issue here – is gentrification,” he said. “As you get into your bigger urban centers, people worry about displacement and gentrification … But the way to avoid that is for you to be in the driver’s seat. Don’t hope the developer is going to do what you want them to do. You raise the funds. You become the developer yourself, and you can dictate what can go on in your community.”
Also attending the meeting were Connellsville City Clerk Vern Ohler; Robbie Matesic, regional representative of U.S. Sen. Robert Casey; John P. Frick Jr., regional manager for U.S. Sen. Patrick Toomey; and Jane Miller, HUD field office director in Pittsburgh.
