Veterans are defined by their selfless service but can struggle after returning home. Adequate reintegration services are often few and far between when it comes to aiding those that have put their life on the line in the name of serving their country. “Because of COVID, isolation rates are increasing, and vets already tend to feel and be isolated when they return to civilian life,” Keith Medley says. “There’s a real stigma attached to being a veteran, particularly a female veteran. People assume that we go into the military because we couldn’t hack civilian life, but that’s obviously untrue.”
Not just untrue. Unfair.
Medley, a Nationally Certified Counselor and Reiki Master, has created a new support group for veterans called Synergy Springs Military Support Team. “The Military Support Team will be made up of veterans helping other veterans transition into civilian life.” Medley emphasizes the group’s customizable treatment plan for each member but within a familiar, communal setting. “The group is going to be pretty untraditional. I want it to appeal to this population.”
In addition to talk and group therapy techniques, Medley will provide Reiki treatments, depending on client inclination and need. Reiki, an increasingly popular healing modality, uses touch and energy transfer to activate the body’s natural healing response to relieve stress and psychic discomfort. Medley mentions the book “The War on the Soul” by Edward Tick when he talks about the group’s fluid, customized structure. According to Tick, it is common for veterans to “lose themselves spiritually” while in the military because they are forced to dissociate to fulfill their combat duties. Medley wants to help veterans reclaim that aspect of themselves. “We still ‘wear the uniform’ when we’re not in uniform anymore. How do we sit there in that ‘uniform’ and reinvent ourselves?”
After almost a quarter-century of service, Medley retired from the Navy in 2010 as a chief petty officer. Upon receiving his bachelor’s in human development and family studies from Penn State’s Fayette Campus, Medley went on to get his master’s in clinical mental health counseling from California University of Pennsylvania.
When discussing the challenges of reintegration, he is blunt: “Twenty-two vets a day commit suicide. They have these fantasies about what life will be like once they get out. But because of the limited support available, they end up missing what they had when they were on active duty. The camaraderie, the community. When you’re getting out, they send you to classes to prep you for civilian life. But most people that come and talk to you are military types, too.”
Veteran or non-veteran, people go where they’re comfortable. And that’s just the kind of environment Medley wants to foster with Synergy Springs Military Support Team. When asked what helped him reintegrate back into life outside of active duty, Medley names being a VFW member, talking to other vets, and joining an organization for veterans sharing his rank in Pittsburgh as the most beneficial things he did to get himself to a better place. He also credits his educational experiences as healing. “Going back to school was the greatest thing ever for me, because it allowed me to work with other vets. I need to help others.”
The group will meet every Tuesday at 7 p.m., beginning on Nov. 17. No reservations are needed, nor a set cost to attend, just a donation if attendees are moved to give.
For more information, contact Synergy Springs Soul Center at synergysprings.com, or call 724-953-9733.
All veterans are welcome.
