Book Review - Dogtown

This cover image released by The Permanent Press shows "Dogtown" by Howard Owen. (The Permanent Press via AP)

When a Virginia man is found with his throat cut, newspaper reporter Willie Black reports the story. Soon, two more victims butchered the same way turn up. With the police getting nowhere, Willie decides to investigate. Despite stonewalling by the police chief and obstruction by an unethical mayor, he brings the case to a disturbing conclusion in author Howard Owen's 12th book in this fine mystery series. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says that as usual Owen's writing is tight, the dark story is leavened with humor, and Willie's oddball collection of friends and ex-wives are as engaging as ever.

