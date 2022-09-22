Book Review - The Mosquito Bowl

Associated Press

This book cover image released by Harper shows “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II” by Buzz Bissinger.

 HONS

A new story from the annals of World War II is titled “The Mosquito Bowl.” The author, Buzz Bissinger, is known for his bestseller about high school football, “Friday Night Lights.” In “The Mosquito Bowl,” Bissinger writes about five top college football players who find themselves in a pickup game on the insect-infested island of Guadalcanal in 1944. They are among the U.S. Marines training for the bloody invasion of Okinawa. In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says “The Mosquito Bowl” explores the hearts and souls of those who risked everything for their country, men defining some of the qualities that have made America great.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.