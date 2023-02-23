Film Review - Emily

Associated Press

This image released by Bleecker Street Films shows Emma Mackey in a scene from “Emily.”

 Michael Wharley

Of the three literary Brontë sisters, Emily has been known as rather a hermit and social misfit compared to Charlotte and Anne. But she produced a classic novel of dark and turbulent passion on the windswept moors, “Wuthering Heights,” and Frances O’Connor’s “Emily” seeks to explore how she did it by presenting a boldly reimagined life for Emily including a torrid affair on those same moors. Emma Mackey gives a rich and compelling portrait of the young woman who called herself “an odd fish” in this hugely impressive debut feature by writer-director O’Connor, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck in her review. In theaters Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.