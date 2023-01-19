Film Review House Party

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows D.C. Young Fly in a scene from “House Party.”

Two broke best friends, struggling single dad Kevin (Jacob Latimor) and aspiring promoter Damon (Tosin Cole), decide to throw a party at LeBron James’ house to solve all their life’s problems in the glossy reboot of the 1990s hit “House Party.” Though there are several good gags, including James making fun of himself and Kid Cudi playing himself as an anti-social poet, “House Party” falls short of being a good time and instead is a mostly stressful endeavor, writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in her review. “House Party,” a Warner Bros. release in theaters Friday, is rated R.

