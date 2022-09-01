Film Review - Me Time

This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Hart, left, and Mark Wahlberg in "Me Time."

Kevin Hart plays a stay-at-home dad to two cute kids who gets some time to himself for the first time in years in “Me Time,” a new comedy streaming on Netflix Friday. After some failed attempts to amuse himself, he ends up back with his wild childhood friend Huck, played by Mark Wahlberg, who has planned an elaborate 44th birthday party for himself and hijinks ensue. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Me Time” squanders its promising premise, talented cast and enormous budget on frenetic, half-baked jokes. “Me Time” is rated R.

