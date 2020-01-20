What are your post-graduation plans? I am going to attend Chatham University for nursing.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? AP Biology with Mr. Muraco.
What will you miss most about high school? My friends, teachers, & activities.
Most memorable sports moment? Making the WPIAL podium with our 400 free relay sophomore year.
Favorite food? Chicken Parmesan.
Favorite book? Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl.
All-time favorite movie? Any of the Marvel movies.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen.
Athlete you admire most? Katie Ledecky.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My high school & club swim coaches.
In 10 years, I will be …? a nurse practitioner working in one of Pittsburgh’s top hospitals.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? take Air Force One to another country.
