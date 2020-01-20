What are your post-graduation plans? I plan to go to Penn State Behrend to study mechanical engineering.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite high school subject is AP Calculus AG & AP Physics C: Mechanics. My favorite teachers are Mr. Himmler & Mr. Villani.
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss being able to play sports with the people I have since middle school.
Most memorable sports moment? My most memorable sports moment was when we beat Freeport in the WPIAL Playoffs.
Favorite food? Chicken & rice.
Favorite book? The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.
All-time favorite movie? Avengers: Endgame.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Ric Flair Drip.
Athlete you admire most? I admire Kobe Bryant for his work ethic.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My coach Bruno Pappasergi.
In 10 years, I will be …? at my dream job after getting my master’s degree. Hopefully very happy with my job, life, & goals.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? make 8/23 an official holiday called National Basketball Day.
