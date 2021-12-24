The Greene County Salary Board approved various hirings, retirements, resignations and other motions during its Dec. 16 meeting, including the hiring of a Geographic Information System coordinator.
The board approved the hiring of Emmett Rafferty as GIS coordinator effective Dec. 13. Commissioner Mike Belding said Rafferty’s salary and benefits will be paid through the county’s 911 department and grant funding.
According to the county’s website, the GIS coordinator provides mapping services related to planning and access to the county’s online property assessment database and is responsible for the 911 Center response mapping.
“The Geographic Information System is becoming more important in business and government,” Belding said. “GIS is a system that creates, manages, analyzes and maps all types of data. GIS connects data to a map, integrating location data – where things are – with all types of descriptive information – what things are like there. This provides a foundation for mapping and analysis that is used in science and almost every industry.”
Belding said the county previously had a contracted vendor providing this service, and by creating the position and hiring its own coordinator the county believes it is more effective – and cost effective – to have what he calls “an in-house capability.”
Rafferty’s services will be shared between various county departments, including 911, planning, assessment and the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership programs, Belding said.
The salary board also approved the retirement of David Zwerver, regular full-time Conference Officer 3, effective Jan. 1. Commissioner Betsy McClure said the board recognizes him for his years of service.
“We hope he enjoys his retirement,” she said.
Under the children and youth services department, the board approved various motions, including: The hiring of Victoria Taylor, regular full-time Caseworker I, effective Nov. 3, 2021, and her resignation effective Nov. 16; the hiring of Jarell Rodriguez, regular full-time Caseworker I, effective Nov. 1; and the promotion of Beth Booker to regular full-time casework manager effective Nov. 22.
For the human services program, the board accepted the resignation of Whitney Davis, regular full-time Caseworker I, effective Nov. 15; approved the transfer of Taylor Cargill to regular full-time SAFE specialist effective Nov. 30; and agreed to eliminate the position of regular full-time family center coordinator, create the position of regular full-time family center administrator, and approve the transfer of Michael Holloway to regular full-time family center administrator, all effective Dec. 1.
For the county jail, the board approved the hiring of Robert Wilson as casual corrections officer effective Nov. 15; for the register and recorder’s office, the board approved the resignation of Shelby Jeffrey, regular full-time Department Clerk II, effective Dec. 17; and for the tax claim office, the board accepted the resignation of Cassandra Teegarden, assistant director, effective Dec. 21.
The board also approved the hiring of Brittany Tubbs as casual assessment appeals board member effective Oct. 26 for the assessment office; the hiring of Mercedes Frye as regular full-time court recorder effective Dec. 1 for the courts; and the resignation of Shelby Trump, regular full-time victim witness coordinator effective Oct. 29 for the district attorney’s office.
