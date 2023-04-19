The Albert Gallatin Area School District is updating its curriculum for the coming school year and adding to its programs, which will give more opportunities to all of its students.
“One thing that probably stands out above all else for our school community is to promote kindness, to make school be a place every student wants to be every day, to spread kindness,” said Superintendent Chris Pegg.
The school will be expanding its resources for special needs students. Pegg said they are adding sensory spaces at Masontown Elementary School and throughout the school district.
They also are expanding their resources for staff in their special education program, including professional development in applied behavioral analysis for life skills teachers and paraprofessionals, Pegg said.
“We’re in the process of putting our course work together for next year,” Pegg said.
Students who are facing challenges with reading also will have new resources available with the addition of the Wilson Reading System, designed to improve reading fluency, Pegg said.
The school is partnering with other Fayette County school districts to expand their technology and computer programs with 3D and virtual reality, he said. About 10 students will be able to participate in the program, which is funded by a Pittsburgh-area organization.
“Brownsville implemented a pilot program this year, and everything we need for it is going to be funded through the organization,” he said.
The school’s history teachers also are working on an American history course that will emphasize achievements from a more diverse group of people, including women and people from the LGBTQ+ community and ethnic minorities. The class will be a one-semester elective course.
Albert Gallatin also added an eSports club to their extracurricular opportunities, which Pegg said they are growing and expanding. He said the club might include a class in the future. He said it could open up scholarship opportunities for students.
“We do have an eSports team, and we would love to continue to build off of that,” he said.
Pegg said they recently added an environmental club to their extracurriculars, which participated in the Envirothon. The event showcased ideas from high school students to improve the health of the environment. The school also recently resurrected a diversity club for its students and a NAACP club.
Students from the art club are working on murals for the schools.
“We’re working with students in the art club to work on some murals in the school, brighten up the hallways and put some things into the murals that are significant to the Albert Gallatin school district.”
Pegg said they are expanding STEAM programs. The school has maker spaces at both middle schools and full courses for students that will help prepare them for more advanced coursework in the high school.
“We are continuing to use those spaces to promote STEAM education, and we’re going to continue to work to build and promote them,” he said.
They also are looking at adopting a new English Language Arts curriculum in the elementary school and new science standards throughout the school district in addition to revamping their foreign language program in the high school, which includes studies in Spanish and German.
They are also planning a summer learning curriculum to address learning loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think students are starting to rebound. I know that we still have some students that are in our district online learning program, and a lot have come back,” he said. “I think that in-person is where they’re able to make the most ground.”
He said that the district’s students have been “rebounding” both academically and socially. Pegg said they put much of their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund toward social, emotional, behavioral and mental health.
“Those services have really helped our students rebound from the pandemic. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but I think it is putting us in the right direction as a whole,” he said.
The school is also updating its security system with “state of the art” equipment, Pegg said, based on a threat assessment completed by the Pennsylvania State Police.
“All in all, throughout the district, we believe that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement, and we always try to improve in all aspects of K-12 education,” he said.
