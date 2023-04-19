The Brownsville Area School District’s STEAM program is continuing to grow, and students partnered with Carnegie Mellon University to create a machine that is the first of its kind.
Students at Brownsville Elementary School, Saltsburg Elementary School, Seneca Valley School District and other K-12 partners joined with CMU to create a mixed reality Rube Goldberg machine designed to answer the question, “How to Hydrate a Parched Spectre.”
Brownsville Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer said students used the small lab and coding to create the machine, which is both onsite at the school and in digital form. CMU described the machine as “the one and only XR [extended reality] Goldberg machine that exists.”
“How exactly do you get a ghost to hydrate? In the spirit of Rube Goldberg, the curious minds at Carnegie Mellon University and friends at our partnering schools have set out to solve exactly that!” CMU wrote. “This playful story leverages extravagant technological innovations and physical machines to create an immersive experience the likes that have never been seen before! From exploring wave form synthesis to infrared positioning systems, find out for yourselves what it takes to squelch the thirst of a spectre!”
Hartbauer said he is amazed by the work that young elementary students are able to create with technology.
“First and second graders performing at this level is really astonishing,” he said. “Three or four years ago, there was no STEAM curriculum. Now middle schoolers and younger code, so that’s the neat thing about this.”
The machine will be showcased at a free event in Carnegie Hall in Pittsburgh May 17 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at CMU’s School of Design Spatial Experience Lab.
He said the school also is reinstating some of its pre-covid activities, including its school musical. About 50 students signed up to participate in the 2023 performance of “Annie,” he said.
The school board also voted to bring back wrestling to the middle school and high school.
The school district was named as a System to Watch by AASA Learning 2025 National Commission. The commission heads an initiative that “calls for holistic redesign of the public school system by 2025” through The School Superintendents Association.
A letter from the commission designated the school district as a “good choice” within the Lighthouse designation, which conducted reviews according to a rubric judging eight redesign areas “so Demonstration Systems would have guidance as they reflected upon their progress toward becoming more Learner-Centered, Equity-Focused, and Future-Driven,” the letter said.
“Your description of your continuous improvement journey is a story we want to celebrate with you,” the letter said.
Brownsville is also continuing its social-emotional learning program, which Hartbauer said has allowed them to identify students who need additional help and offer them positive supports.
“It’s going very, very well. We’ve had a lot of positive outcomes with kids that we would not normally have been able to get to,” he said.
