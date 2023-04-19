Geibel Junior-Senior High School students brought back awards in athletics and academic competitions in the 2022-2023 school year, said Principal Bob Fetter.
Students competed in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, and two students won first place.
“We had a student who had a perfect score,” Fetter said.
Geibel students also took home second and third prizes at a Shark Tank competition at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly campus. One student placed for an impromptu sales presentation.
“They had a lot of fun. I love getting them out for things like that,” Fetter said.
A team of Geibel students also placed second out of about 200 for a Fort Ligonier model building competition.
A Geibel senior achieved the Life Scout rank and is on her way to becoming an Eagle Scout, he said.
A clay and trap team of Geibel students finished first in their conference, Fetter said.
The school recently brought back its softball team, and the boys basketball team made it to the PIAA playoffs. Two seniors, Trevon White and Jaydis Kennedy, each scored their 1,000th career points, he said.
Freshman basketball player Emma Larkin was named the MaxPreps player of the week, and scored 42 of 45 points in back-to-back games. She scored 500 points in her first season after qualifying for states in cross country, Fetter said.
“So she had a really good freshman year,” he said.
The school also introduced an eSports team. The National Honors Society planted shade trees in East Park, and students have been featured regularly on the radio reading the Psalms.
The school also introduced new classes for its students, including engineering, forensics and religion. The Pennsylvania State Police conducted a demonstration for the forensics class, and religion students took a field trip to a synagogue and Buddhist temple.
“Religion classes are important for kids to make sure they are exposed to different faiths, to learn what other people worship and how they worship,” Fetter said. “It helps them respect things that are different from what they know.”
The school received grant money to update their façade, and received an additional grant to update their security system, Fetter said.
They also purchased new digital microscopes, which include 2x2 screens to view the magnified objects. The school also has 3D printers for students to use.
Other updates included African and steel drums for the music department, pottery wheels and new furniture for the art department, lab tables, cafeteria furniture, laptops for students and teachers and air conditioning units.
