NEW EAGLE – Four members of the Ringgold school board were honored on Wednesday for their long-standing service to the district.
During the board’s monthly meeting, Jim Summerville, member services manager for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA), presented certificates to board members Carol Flament and Gene Kennedy for eight years of service and to President Bill Stein for serving on the board for 16 years. In addition, Summerville presented a certificate to board member Larry Mauro for 28 years of service to the district.
“Many people don’t realize the amount of time and scope of work being done by people who serve on school boards,” said Summerville. “There’s more than just one or two meetings a month. Often, board members also serve on many committees. There is a whole lot more than meets the eye.”
Also, during the meeting, the board passed two separate motions accepting an early retirement incentive plan for non-professional employees and professional employees of the district.
Non-professional employees who have worked at Ringgold for at least 10 years — including district secretaries, administrative assistants, maintenance workers and custodians — would be entitled to receiving a one-time payment of $5,000 or individual health insurance coverage for one year, beginning with the month following the employee’s retirement.
Professional employees are being offered an early retirement plan consisting of five annual payments of $5,000 into a qualified health retirement account.
In other business, the board:
n passed a resolution supporting statewide charter school funding reform
n approved a motion to accept the 2020-2021 Intermediate Unit I budget in the amount of $549,522, with no increase over last year’s budget. Ringgold’s share of the budget will be $29,627
n approved a motion to adopt the Eureka math program for grades K through 12, starting next school year
n accepted a proposal from ePlus for the purchase and installation of Cisco Networking Equipment at all schools, continent upon eRate funding. Costs are not to exceed $110,386
n added Frank Mysza as a Ringgold police officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.