Uniontown Area School District students who might not otherwise be a part of a team are finding that opportunity within the school’s eSports club, said Mindy Harris, the district’s curriculum coordinator.
“Kids that might otherwise not have that connection to our school and fit into other categories outside of athletics are happy to come to school and be a part of the team,” she said.
Harris said there are about 40 students in the club and about 10 on the varsity team.
“It’s definitely become a big thing within our district,” she said.
She said they created a “state of the art” eSports gaming computer lab and built a team.
The club was one of four launched with a STEM grant in partnership with the Laurel Highlands Area School District. The other three clubs are Media Science, Girls That Code and Science Olympiad. The Media Science club is designing jerseys for the team, she said.
Future students also are invited to the school for early learning through a Pre-K Counts grant.
“That allows 3- and 4-year-olds who are up and coming Red Raiders to come into our buildings and get a jump start, so we’re excited to have that,” she said.
The district also is continuing its social-emotional learning program and implemented weekly lessons through the “7 Mindsets.”
“It is based on some interesting research, which looked at happy and successful people and boiled it down to mindsets they had in common,” she said.
Those include having an “attitude of gratitude,” being 100% accountable, “the time is now,” and “live to give,” she said.
She said teachers lead discussions with students based on a prepackaged lesson plan that includes a video and discussion questions.
Harris said the kindergarten through second grade curriculum moved toward a science of reading program, which came ahead of a state Department of Education announcement requiring all early elementary teachers to be trained in those principles.
“We’re actually ahead of the game, and we’re excited to have those trainings under our belt,” she said.
She said the curriculum places an emphasis on phonics and on the “five big ideas” of reading.
