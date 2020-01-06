What are your post-graduation plans? Penn State Behrend to study Biology.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Anatomy with Mr. Cavalier.
What will you miss most about high school? Wrestling team.
Most memorable sports moment? Winning the 2019 Valley Duals.
Favorite food? McGriddle.
Favorite book? Beowulf.
All-time favorite movie? Kingsman.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? TMG.
Athlete you admire most? Tony Ferguson.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Coach Dan Boring.
In 10 years, I will be …? a chiropractor.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? find out what really happened to Epstein.
