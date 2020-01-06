What are your post-graduation plans? Saint Francis to become a Physician Assistant.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Subject: Anatomy. Teacher: Mrs. Hixson.
What will you miss most about high school? Getting to play basketball and volleyball with my friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Winning the first round of playoffs in basketball last year.
Favorite food? Pasta.
Favorite book? The Five People You Meet in Heaven.
All-time favorite movie? Grown Ups.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Taylor Swift.
Athlete you admire most? Steph Curry.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My brother, Tommy.
In 10 years, I will be …? hopefully married with kids and a dog.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? make a “Free Ice Cream” day.
