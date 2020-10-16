AppleButter
8-9 cups apple pulp
½ cup apple cider vinegar
2 cups sugar
1 bottle dark karo
2-3 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp nutmeg
Fill slow cooker full of thin sliced peeld apples. Add the rest of ingredients. Cook on high for one hour, then on low for nine hours. Seal in sterilized jars.
Gilda Holbert
Uniontown, PA
