A car show will help provide some of the sights and sounds for Uniontown’s Founding Day Festival on Saturday, July 2.
“Basically, it’s going to be an old-fashioned car show,” said Arnie Amber, who will provide the music for the show.
The car show will be held downtown on West Main Street from Morgantown Street to the Titlow Tavern from noon to 3 p.m. Registration, which is $10, runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the corner of North Arch and West Main streets. Participants should park their vehicles and stop by the registration area to complete paperwork.
Those who register will receive a T-shirt and goodie bag, and all proceeds will be donated by the Herald-Standard to the Marshall Park Rejuvenation project.
Amber, a Saturday afternoon radio personality on WMBS who has spun oldies for 45 years, said the cars in the show will be parallel parked on Main Street, which will be partially blocked off.
“People who attend will be listening to music, sitting and talking and sharing stories, and just enjoying the atmosphere and having a good time,” Amber said. “Of course the ultimate success of the show depends on Mother Nature.”
Amber said the festival could handle anywhere from 150 to 300 cars.
“We want to make it a special event, a family event,” Amber said. “It’s a social affair.”
“Car shows can be so much fun for people,” Amber said. “I love to entertain people and we’re going to have a lot of fun at the festival.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.