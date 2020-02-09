Make a statement with your wedding cake

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.