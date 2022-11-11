Combat veterans and the threat posed by PTSD

PTSD is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event.

 MetroCreative

Every day, men and women in the military put themselves in harm’s way to protect the lives and freedoms of their fellow countrymen. These brave men and women pay a steep price for their service, spending time away from their loved ones and putting themselves at risk of long-term physical and mental injuries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.