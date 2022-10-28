Since the 1920s, the Dennis Lumber and Concrete store in Markelysburg has been supplying Fayette County residents with an extensive line of building materials.
One of the employees, Jubal Margroff, worked at the store while in high school. Eventually, he would go on to own the store.
“My brother, Tim, also worked there for 30-plus years and is now the store’s general manager and lead dispatcher,” Margroff said.
While running an electrical contracting business, which he still owns, Margroff and his wife Jenn, decided to buy Dennis Lumber in 2015.
“The previous owner, Dick Dennis, was getting older, and family members weren’t interested in taking it over,” Margroff said. “However, Dick’ Dennis’ daughter, Wanda, still works here as operations manager, and her son, Jason, a school teacher in the Bruceton Mills, West Virginia school district, also works here part time as a hardware associate.”
“Both of our daughters, Gabby and Lizzy, also work at the store,” Jenn Margroff added, pointing out even more family involvement in the business.
The Margroffs named the store Marcon by taking the first three letters of their last name and adding it to three letters borrowed from Jubal Margroff's mother’s maiden name, Conn.
The business really consists of two stores. One is in Markleysburg, the other in Hopwood. The Hopwood store dates back to the late 1970s or early 80s while the Markleysburg store store is much older and dates back to the 1920s.
Since they bought the stores, the couple has greatly increased the size of the Markleysburg store from its original 1,600 square feet to 4,000 square feet with another 7,000 square feet in a new lumber building.
“Almost every year, we expand or change something,” Jubal Margroff said. “We constantly expand our inventory and try to get any new items our customers ask for. Right now, we sell everything needed to build a house, except for shingles and siding.”
These past few years, Marcon has expanded its precasting division. This year, the business is getting more into the retaining wall area, and the store is stocked with everything from 15-pound blocks up to 4,000 pound blocks that need to be set by machines.
For boaters, the store is stocked with everything from camping supplies to materials associated with docks and boats.
“There used to be a gas station at the Markleysvburg store, but we closed it to expand and concentrate on our forte,” Jubal Margroff said.
The store also focuses on mantels and specialty stone items such as walking stones and stone veneer. Customers can come in with an idea for a precast item, and the Marcon team will customize it to their specifications.
The Hopwood store specializes in ready mix concrete and things related to concrete like rebar and sandstone.
“We have thousands of different lines of product just for the ready mix area along,” Jubal Margroff said. “We try to stock everything we can with the space we have.
The couple said they persevered through the supply chain shortages, but added that things seem to be getting better now.”
“And, despite the inflation we’ve seen, we try to keep our prices down,” Jenn Margroff said.
With a total of around 30 employees, the couple likes to promote the business practice of providing more personal service, more than what you get at big box stores. The owners said that Marcon is also community service oriented and donates funds to local sports organizations and ball teams.
Marcon also sells breast cancer T-shirts in October and donates the proceeds to the Mary’s Corner Cancer Fund to help someone battling the disease.
“We also donated the materials to construct the entire pavilion at the Mount Fellowship Center,” added Jubal Margroff.
Throughout the year, the store organizes special events like Mountain Hallo-Boo, which features employees dressed in costumes, a customer costume judging contest, the decoration of “franken pumpkins” with bolts and hardware, the Sanderson Sisters, (the witches from the film Hocus Pocus), and a list of other local businesses holding trick or treat handouts. This year’s Halloween event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“For Christmas, we’ll have an angel tree, have Santa stop in and hold activities such as ornament-making sessions,” Jenn Margroff said.
The Markleysburg store is located at 4888 National Pike in Markleysburg. The Hopwood store is at 63 Atlas Road in Hopwood. For more information, phone 724-329-5542 or marconbuildingsupply.com.
