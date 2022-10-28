Even before the Civil War began, the county’s sick, poor and homeless had a place to go for care and shelter.
Simply known as “The County Home,” the shelter was a godsend to the indigent who farmed the land to provide food for the facility.
Fast forward to 1972. When the original 400-bed County Home was demolished, a new building was erected adjacent to it, and the facility was transformed into a private, not-for-profit facility now known as LaFayette Manor, Inc.
The Manor now provides a wide array of services to senior citizens in Fayette County and the surrounding areas. These include, but are not limited to, skilled nursing, personal care and rehabilitative services.
In 1999, Beechwood Court, a 64-bed personal care facility, was built on the site of the former County Home. This facility provides high-quality personal care with modern living and a highly trained staff. One of its features is a specialty care unit, which provides a safe environment for residents with Alzheimer’s disease.
While providing assistance with daily living activities, the staff at Beechwood Court are specially trained to care for residents with dementia, Alzheimer’s and impaired cognition. The wandering behavior which happens with Alzheimer’s and dementia is minimized in the secure wing with 24-hour supervision, familiar areas and key coded ingress and egress. Beechwood Court makes every effort to keep residents in an atmosphere of warmth and friendliness while keeping them free of harm.
Beechwood Court provides modern living and quality care to older folks who are highly independent and, for the most part, up and about, in addition to those who need an increased level of care.
“We have both individual and couples’ bedrooms rooms,” said Linda Stumpf, administrator. “We serve three meals a day, and some rooms also have available a refrigerator, microwave and toaster.”
In addition to a common room, there are areas for sitting and talking and an activity area. For outings to see things like the fall foliage and for ice cream treats at places like Dairy Queen, the facility has use of a van.
For those who need skilled nursing care, regardless of the length of stay, LaFayette Manor is committed to giving the best possible care. The facility is Medicaid and Medicare certified and accepts Security Blue and third-party insurances, as well as private pay.
A medical director and attending physicians are available 24 hours a day, and the licensed nursing and support staff provide round-the-clock care. The Manor also offers IV therapies, respiratory therapy, and has a certified wound care nurse on staff.
The facility maintains a 4,000 square foot therapy gym that offers an array of specialized equipment to rehabilitate patients of various conditions ranging from orthopedic to neurological diagnoses.
According to the LaFayette Manor website, Beechwood Court has state-of-the-art monitoring and security systems in place so that families and residents know that their security is assured. All doors have keyed codes that allow for entry and exit of people who need them. LaFayette Manor and Beechwood Court are connected by a covered walkway
“During covid, we weren’t able to offer tours of the facility,” said Stumpf. “We go by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, and don’t want to expose our residents to outside contaminants. Hopefully, the restrictions may soon be lifted.”
According to Stumpf, the success of this organization is due to teamwork on all levels.
Hands-on-care begins with the certified nursing assistants and nurses at the bedside following the infection control practices mandated by federal and state government regulations and guidelines. The indirect care provided by all ancillary departments including dietary, maintenance, housekeeping, and laundry all providing around-the-clock care to the residents. The administrative staff worked diligently to keep up with the federal and state multiple mandated daily reporting, obtaining equipment, protective equipment, and any other resources needed to provide direct resident care.
On the personal care side of the facility at Beechwood Court, residents can enjoy face-to-face, one-on-one visits by family members. Visitors are tested on entry for temperature, but no proof of vaccination is required. Residents may also contact their family members by iPads and iPhones, which can be loaned to them as needed.
"Recently, Lafayette Manor suddenly lost a 32-year employee who was dearly loved by the residents and staff Stumpf said. "Employees from all levels decided to pay tribute to her memory and independently organized several fund-raising projects that provided funding to purchase a bench that will bear her name, for residents, family members, and staff to use in the courtyard between the nursing home and Beechwood Personal Care."
"The saying 'it takes a village,' - that’s who we are at Lafayette Manor, Inc," Stumpf said.
For more information, go to http://www.lafayettemanor.net or phone 724-430-4848.
