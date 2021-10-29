Karen Harris started working at the Historic Summit Inn Resort as a young girl, helping her dad wash dishes and pick up deliveries.
“My parents were the owners, and I followed in their footsteps,” Harris said.
More than six decades later, her daughter, Amanda Leskinen runs most operations of the third-generation family business.
Local Italian builders known for their stonemasonry began construction on the Summit Inn in 1905. It was opened in 1907 along the National Road in Farmington, the first federally funded road, which became a major thoroughfare. At the time, Uniontown was home to more millionaires per capita than nearly anywhere else in the world, Harris said.
“There were some wealthy people in Uniontown, and they were the ones that came up with the idea to build a hotel in the mountains,” Harris said. “Because there was no air conditioning in that day, visiting the mountains was a lot cooler.”
Guests in the Summit Inn’s early days included Henry Ford, Harvey Firestone and Thomas Edison, along with wealthy Pittsburgh families including the Heinz family, she said.
Harris’ parents, Don and Eunice Shoemaker, began running the inn in 1957.
“I used to wash dishes in the kitchen with my dad, and I used to go to town and pick up all the liquor, the bread and the food with my dad,” Harris said. “When I was old enough to have a real job, I sold hot dogs on the golf course.”
The Abbell Corporation owned the Summit Inn at the time, in addition to several other hotels throughout the country. Their hotels included The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, which served as the inspiration for The Overlook Hotel in Stephen King’s “The Shining.”
The Shoemakers purchased the Summit Inn from the Abbell Corporation in 1963, after the company agreed to add a clause to the agreement “promising my mother that they would send me to college,” Harris said.
She attended West Virginia University for business, married and returned to help run the Summit Inn.
Harris said Leskinen also started helping out in the family business as a girl. Leskinen attended Washington & Jefferson College and Arizona Culinary Institute in Scottsdale, married and returned home to become a key part of the business.
Harris said the pandemic took a major toll on the tourism and hospitality industries, and they struggled to find employees.
“COVID has definitely changed things dramatically for us. We probably had the worst year ever this year since I’ve been around,” she said.
She said she is proud of keeping the business running and the building in excellent condition for decades.
“It’s been a labor of love to keep a building around this long. You won’t find many of them, even across the country,” she said.
Harris said people often stop in to thank them for preserving the early 20th Century building, and said she gets satisfaction from the conservation of the building.
“People throw things out and tear things down,” she said.
The Historic Summit Inn was named the best Hotel/Motel by Community Choice Awards voters, first place for weddings and one of the best golf courses.
It is located at 101 Skyline Drive in Farmington. For more information, call 724-438-8594, email info@summitinnresort.com or visit www.summitinnresort.com
