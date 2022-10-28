In 1927, Wright Auto Group got its start in Wexford, north of Pittsburgh, when Ken Wright opened his first dealership.
Since then, the business has grown to represent eight different auto manufacturers in separate stores across the southwestern region of the state. The business is in its fourth generation of ownership, serving residents all over Pennsylvania.
In November of 2018, Wright opened its Honda dealership in Uniontown at 3 Superior Way.
“We saw an opportunity in a growing market and jumped on it,” said Debbie Peters, general manager.
In September, the dealership opened a brand new facility across Route 40 at 340 Walmart Drive.
“It’s beautiful, state-of-the art and consumer friendly with a comfortable waiting area,” Peters said. “The facility has a business desk with four work stations for customers as well as a kids’ zone with iPads for them to play on.”
According to the Wright Honda website, the dealership “thrives on that new car smell and wants to give drivers a selection they won't believe. As one of the local Uniontown car dealerships, they say they want drivers to find exactly what they're looking for the first time they come to our showroom. Whether they are looking for a vehicle to fit the whole family, such as a Honda Pilot, or a practical commuter car, such as the Honda Civic, they are sure to find it here.”
“We take pride in the quality and selection of vehicles we offer as well as the quality of our customer service,” the website reads. “When you meet with our sales associates, they will listen to your individual needs and match you up with a vehicle that is perfect.”
The dealership currently has over 100 used cars available, according to Peters, as well as over 100 new cars, trucks, and SUVs with the all-new CRV due to arrive any day now.
Customers can view the inventory and photos of used and new cars on the website www.wrighthondacars.com, schedule a test drive, even discover the value of their current vehicle.
As to used cars, the website says “Our inventory of quality used cars are not only Honda models but are also from other trusted manufacturers. We have a vehicle to match anyone's needs, including a selection of vehicles that are $15K and under for those drivers on a stricter budget.”
“The inventory of used vehicles we carry also includes our certified pre-owned vehicles. These are Honda models that have endured a rigorous inspection process to evaluate whether they match the high standards of the manufacturer. The vehicles that earn the Certified title are those that are almost like brand-new vehicles, but for a lower price.”
The dealership finance experts can search for the lowest monthly, payments and interest rates that the market can offer by evaluating a customer's budget and credit report. It also has a selection of finance and lease specials.
The dealership operates with a fully equipped service center with certified technicians. These technicians have been trained by the manufacturer to work on specific Hondas and will know it better than anyone else.
Wright Honda is prepared to take on any auto repair or maintenance that you need, from basic oil changes to complicated engine repairs. The dealership offers an exclusive Wright Benefit so that customers can save a few dollars while still receiving the quality auto repair they expect. To make things easier, service appointments can be made online.
For more information, phone 724-812-0400 or visit website www.wrighthondacars.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.