Way back when John Duda raised beef cattle as a side job along with field corn, hay and grains, he also grew sweet corn in between the fields.
Forty years ago, Duda’s three young sons, John, Mark and Andrew, would fill a wagon with sweet corn and move it down the hill to the road bordering the farm in Brownsville. According to Duda’s son, Mark, the big move came about in the late 1970s, when they moved the wagon to a site along Route 166.
Gradually the corn enterprise grew to the point where the farm now grows sweet corn on 225 acres and sells it at 11 retail markets as well as one on the farm. The Dudas also sell their corn at 35 different Shop ‘N Saves, Giant Eagles and the Jordan Banana Food Service.
“Twenty years ago, we made a decision to plant the sweetest corn we could find,” said Andrew Duda, who along with his brother, Mark, supervises the farm operation. “Over the years, we’ve trialed over 400 different varieties of corn and try a few new ones every year, always looking for the sweetest and tenderest varieties we can grow. The logo we use in our advertising is that people say our corn is so sweet, we actually put sugar in the soil.”
At the moment, the brothers grow two kinds of sweet corn, a bicolor and a white variety. The selling operation kicks in in June around Father’s Day.
“People don’t believe we can pick our corn that early and even argue with us that it’s impossible,” Mark said. “We try to show them it’s true by posting live Facebook videos online.”
While corn has been the farm’s best-selling crop, tomatoes come in second place sales-wise, and, surprisingly, hot peppers also sell well. This year, the brothers planted 45,000 tomato plants of 15 varieties including heirlooms on 10 acres of land. Planting starts in late April and lasts through mid-July, giving the farm a crop that lasts through September into October.
Thanks to mechanization, the farm crew can plant up to 20,000 plants in a single day. However, all the plants are staked and tied by hand and the crop is hand-picked as well.
“Early this year, we had 3 acres of tomatoes already planted when we experienced 11 hours of below freezing temperatures and strong winds around Mother’s Day,” Mark said. “Even though we had the plants covered, the winds were so strong we lost 3,000 to 4,000 plants.”
This summer, the farm also experienced one of the longest dry spells in recent years. To grow their crops, the brothers pumped an estimated 20 million gallons of water from 3 ponds and 2 streams. To keep water flowing through the farm’s drip irrigation system, up to 5 pumps ran at all times.
As to pesticides and other chemicals, Andrew said they’re used only as needed.
“We scout the fields and only apply the lowest level of pesticides as necessary according to the Insect Pest Management strategy, “ he said.
The farm also works with the Penn State Cooperative and traps for corn moths. Counts of the insect pests are then forwarded to the Cooperative office in Fayette County.
Duda’s produce market at the farm usually opens around Memorial Day and stays open until the day before Thanksgiving. Current market hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. on weekends. During the month of June, the farm invites everyone to come out and pick their own strawberries from the strawberry fields located next to the market.
At the height of summer when the farm is in full swing, 45 employees keep everything growing and moving. In the harvest season, three delivery trucks carry farm fresh produce to the retail outlets and farm stands found all over Southwestern Pennsylvania.
In the fall, the farm crew picks pumpkins from the fields and moves them to the hay fields so customers can pick their own. From the last weekend in September through November 1, Pumpkin Pickin’ Hay rides are offered each weekend along with bonfires, a corn maze and tube slides.
At the end of the harvest season, Mark, who learned to ski on the farm’s hills, works as a coach for the Pennsylvania Freestyle Ski Team. Andrew went to school for masonry at the Greensburg Institute of Technology, and both brothers do stone masonry work in the off season.
