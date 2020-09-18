When family patriarch Eli Thistlethwaite purchased a 210 acre farm in Morgan Township in 1892, it was the start of a multi-generational tradition of raising dairy and beef cattle, sheep and hogs and growing corn, hay, wheat and oats.
But in 1999, Jamie Thistlethwaite, Eli’s great-grandson, who grew up on the farm, convinced his father to try their hand at something different - growing wine grapes. A year later, they planted 600 vines of four grape varietals on a one-acre tract. Since then, the vineyards have grown to 5-1/2 acres which produce over 30,000 tons of grapes in 9 varietals that translate in between 2,000 and 2,500 cases a year.
“One of the advantages the winery has is the ability to let people taste my wines at the farm before they buy them,” Thistlethwaite said. “This gives them an added layer of consumer protection and buyer confidence.”
While the coronavirus epidemic does not currently permit the tasting of Thistlethwaite wines, consumers are still able to visit the winery, ask questions and read the descriptions of the wines on the tasting sheet or back label on the bottles. These give prospective buyers information like aromatics, flavor profiles and degree of dryness or sweetness.
“Hopefully, by next year, the virus will be a thing of the past and we’ll be able to get back to tasting the wines,” Thistlethwaite said.
Located about two miles north of Jefferson, the winery helps support the local economy. In the past, residents had to drive elsewhere to visit a winery. Now they have one in their own back yard.
In addition to being local, Thistlethwaite likes to underscore the fact that his is a boutique winery in that his wines are made in small batches with a lot of hands-on supervision and quality control.
“I grow my own fruit and do not buy grapes or juice elsewhere,” he said. “This lets me know how the fruit has been treated. I’m very cautious about what chemicals I use or spray. For one, my family lives here, eats here and drinks my wines.”
Thistlethwaite’s hands on approach means he can better control the amounts of sulfites needed to be added to help preserve his wines. In the 1990s he said he had to outsource the testing of his wines to laboratories, which was very expensive. In the early 2000s, inexpensive equipment for testing became available for smaller wineries which reduced the cost of testing dramatically.
“Now, I test my wines every 30 days and can limit the amount of sulfites I need to a bare minimum and a low level.,” he said. “By looking at the alcohol level and acidity, which help protect the wine, I can determine the amount of sulfites I need to add,” he said.
Because the winery is family owned and operated, the wine maker said patrons get a family feel and atmosphere when they come in. “It’s a more one-on-one experience as opposed to that of a large winery,” he said.
Before the corona virus hit, patrons were also able to enjoy live entertainment, which was scheduled on a regular basis. While such events are on hold at the moment due to the coronavirus, Thistlethwaite said he’s looking forward to 2021 to get back into a regular cycle of events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.