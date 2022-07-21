Maria Bittner is closing out her year as Fayette County Fair Queen with lifelong memories, lasting friendships and fulfilled goals.
The 19-year-old Uniontown woman said she was honored to be able to talk with other girls and inspire them to follow in her footsteps, both with the fair and with 4-H. She said many younger girls asked her throughout the year about her success.
“I was able to push them and it was super memorable,” she said.
Bittner never showed livestock and did not grow up on a farm. Instead, she participated in 4-H with the horse club, including in barrel racing competitions. She said she wanted to showcase some of the less traditional aspects of 4-H, and she thinks her reign as queen did just that.
“It’s very rare that horse people run for queen, let alone win,” she said.
Bittner also said she was surprised by the number of people who were interested in her background and her story.
“Someone from the outside really did find their way in and was successful in that,” she said. “That was something I didn’t expect people to be interested in, but they were.”
She also noted that many people wanted to know about the inner workings of the fair, and her duties as Fayette County Fair Queen.
“A lot of people were genuinely curious and interested,” she said. “I really think that left a mark on a lot of girls who were hesitant at first.”
She said she spent the year forming bonds with other queens at competitions, representing 4-H and building new connections within the community.
“I was honestly surprised at the connections I’ve made with my community and with other queens,” she said.
She said she was told she would form a strong bond with other fair queens throughout the state, but she was surprised how true that was. Many of them live several hours away, so ending her reign means she will not see them as often at competitions.
“It’s a bittersweet moment,” she said.
Bittner said it was a unique year to be a fair queen, following a year of postponed public events and sustained economic struggles. The 2021 fair also drew a record-breaking crowd, and she was pleased to represent the fair in a year with widespread community involvement and support.
“It was definitely record-breaking numbers, so that was super exciting to see,” she said.
She said it was a motivating experience to talk to locals about how they overcame hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To talk to people about how they overcame those types of struggles, it was super, super motivating,” she said.
Bittner is finishing her final year with 4-H and will begin her sophomore year at Seton Hill University, working toward a business marketing degree.
She said a moment that will stay in her memory is carrying the flag to open for the rodeo.
“That was something that really set it off for me. That’s something that I always dreamed of,” she said. “That’s something that is always going to stick with me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.