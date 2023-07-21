Isabel Poorbaugh says her time as the Fayette County Fair Queen has given her experience which will carry on into her professional career.
The third-year student at Penn State University is studying recreation, parks and tourism management, with the goal of working for the National Park Service.
“This is giving me a lot of experience because as the fair queen you're representing the tourism and agriculture in your county, and at your fair,” she said. “I grew up on a farm. I have an agriculture background, and now I'm studying tourism. For me, it was a really good experience to see how these two things that are super important in my life worked together to create something, so many fun fairs for everyone. (I)t was just a good learning experience that I can take into my job and take into my future.”
To become queen, Poorbaugh went through a thorough interview process which included writing essays.
“The day of the competition, you came with all the other contestants, and you did an interview with the judges,” she said. “After the interview, we had lunch with the judges as well. And then we got in our evening gowns, and we came back in for the competition where we gave our speeches. We did an impromptu speech, and we did an introduction about ourselves.”
In the time since she's been named fair royalty, Poorbaugh has traveled throughout Fayette and its surrounding counties, and the state.
“I've been to a lot of parades in the area with the princess,” she said. “Her and I did a lot of that kind of thing. And then there's been some events here in the county. There has been Farmers' Appreciation Breakfast, there's been fair press conferences, a lot of 4-H dinners that the two of us have gone to and spoke at. In January, I attended the Pennsylvania State Fair Convention, and I competed in the State Fair Queen contest. We did a lot of promotion there as well.”
Poorbaugh said balancing her fair queen duties and school life has been smoother than she thought.
“I really lucked out,” she said. “I was able to get all my classes in the morning at school because it's a two-and-a-half-hour drive from where I go to school to here. I really lucked out that I would be done by 1 p.m. on Sundays. So, if I had an evening event or something, I was able to have time to come home and go to it, without really having to miss any classwork or anything. In terms of balancing it, it was just a matter of having an organized calendar and really keeping track of everything.”
Poorbaugh said she will surrender her crown on July 27 to the new fair queen.
“I actually give my crown up on the first day of the fair,” she said. “l will pass my crown on after the queen contest. “
Poorbaugh said being fair queen was an experience she will never forget.
“It's been extremely fun,” she said. “It's one of those things where I wanted to do it for so long, so when I finally got it, it was just that crazy feeling of, 'Wow, this is really happening.' The whole year was just a lot of fun because I got invited to things that I would've normally never been able to do. At the fair, I got to meet a lot of performers that came. I got to see behind the scenes with certain things. So, it was just cool to see beyond what I would normally see or experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.