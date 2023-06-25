Uniontown's Birthday Firecracker 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, July 1. This 2021 file photo was taken the first year the race, which has become an annual event during the Founding Day Festival, was held.
For the third year in a row, Uniontown’s Birthday Firecracker 5K Run/Walk is expecting a large turnout of participants.
Spokesperson Pastor Mac Reed, of the Great Bethel Baptist Church, said an estimated 100 people turned out for the event in 2022. For Saturday's race, he hopes to see double that number come out to compete.
“I managed to get a list from the Salvation Army that included the contact information for the runners in their own race,” Reed said. “As a result, I sent out invites to about 250 participants. I also invited local running clubs to participate.”
Reed, who’s 64 years old, said he plans to run in the race. For the last two years, he also run in the Salvation Army Race as well as the race for the City Mission.
Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke said Reed had a desire to help out in the community. Gerke knew Reed was a runner, which is why he asked him to assist in organizing the race.
“I thought it would be helpful to have someone on board who had a runner’s viewpoint,” Gerke said.
The race will begin in Bailey Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 1. In the event of a severe rain storm, the race will be moved to Saturday, July 8. A full course map will be available on the city’s website and Facebook page closer to the race date.
Award medals for the 5K run and the 5K walk will be given to the top three males and females in the age groups of 13 and under, 14 to 19 (19 and under for the walk), 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, and 60 and up.
Registration forms can be found at www.uniontowncity.com, on Facebook @CityofUniontown, or by picking one up in person at city hall, 20 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown.
The registration fee is $35 with children under 5 entered for free. Checks can be made payable to “City of Uniontown,” with “5K Run/Walk” in the memo.
Registration will also be available at Bailey Park from 7:30 to 8 a.m. the morning of the race. Each registration includes race entry, a T-shirt and a birthday cupcake made by Burlesque Sweet Treats. Everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket and chair and enjoy the morning, whether they’re racing or just watching.
“The Uniontown’s Birthday Firecracker 5K Run/Walk kicks off the events for the Fourth of July celebrations,” Gerke said. “It’s a good way for folks to get out, meet some friends and get some exercise.”
