The Sunday of the Founding Day Festival celebrating the city of Uniontown’s birthday will end with a bang with the annual Fireworks Over Fayette.
Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the chamber, said the fireworks are something from chamber members to give back to the community for supporting businesses throughout the year.
“It’s incredibly significant,” Nuttall said. “The fireworks are sponsored by chamber, and they’re kind of a staple for Independence Day for well over 30 years.”
Nuttall thanked 84 Lumber for making a big donation this year to make sure the fireworks happen.
In years past, the Fireworks Over Fayette had an accompanying festival, but Nuttall said this year will be primarily focused on the fireworks as other communities have festivals on the same day as Fireworks Over Fayette.
“We don’t want to take away from that, but to add something to it,” Nuttall said.
The fireworks display, which is put on by Keystone Fireworks in Dunbar, draws in crowds of nearly 25,000 to the area. The display is best viewed in the in the area of intersection of routes 40 and 119 in Uniontown.
“A lot of people have picnics, and business in the area have employee picnics,” Nuttall said.
She added that people only need to find a location in Uniontown where they can see the display.
“We are pleased to have the fireworks display as the official ending of the Founding Day Festival,” she said. “We just hope everyone enjoys a safe and healthy Independence Day holiday.”
Fireworks Over Fayette will take place at dusk on July 3.
