The rejuvenation and upgrading of Marshall Park in Uniontown have been discussed for about five years.
Making the upgrades a reality will continue to draw closer as proceeds from this year’s Founding Day Festival — sponsored by the Herald-Standard — will again be donated to the project. Founding Day honors the birthday of the city of Uniontown. A festival was first held in 2019, and after a break necessitated by the pandemic, returns this year with newspaper-sponsored activities on Saturday, July 2.
Located on Jefferson Avenue near the Uniontown Public Library, Marshall Park is one of several tributes in Uniontown to General George C. Marshall, a native son who went on to achieve fame as a solider and statesman.
The inaugural Founding Day Festival raised $1,877 for the park project, which includes adding a stage and pavilion for performances and events in the park, installing an ornamental fence along East Church Street and building a cafe area with tables, chairs and a row of vendor spaces.
According to past plans, the estimated cost is about $300,000.
The Herald-Standard selected the project as the festival’s beneficiary, and will continue to donate to it until the upgrades are completed. Then, said Publisher Michael Scott, the festival will pick a new project to support.
