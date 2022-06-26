Talk about a comeback.
The return of Uniontown’s Founding Day Festival, celebrating the city’s birthday, is at hand.
On Saturday, July 2, the public is invited to downtown Uniontown between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to see a free display of art — both on easels and on wheels — with offerings from the Uniontown Art Club and a classic car show organized by the Herald-Standard. Also during that time, Uniontown’s police, fire and EMS will be set up on Main Street from Beeson to Morgantown streets for a show-and-tell for all ages.
On Sunday, July 3, the annual Fireworks Over Fayette from the Fayette Chamber of Commerce takes place at dusk. And on Monday, July 4, the city of Uniontown will start Independence Day with a bang during its Firecracker 5K run/walk.
Between June 27 and July 1, Herald-Standard readers are invited to take part in the H-S Quest, reading a daily clue in the paper to try and uncover the location of a coin hidden somewhere in the Uniontown area.
“We’re hoping for a bigger and better Founding Day celebration and experience. It’s a great way for Uniontown and the surrounding area to celebrate its founding, which happens to be the same day our country was founded,” said Herald-Standard Publisher Michael Scott.
The festival premiered in 2019, but the pandemic forced its cancellation the following year. As restrictions lifted and COVID-19 cases started to wane, the newspaper held the festival in name only last year, said Scott.
“It is exciting for us to be able to get back outside with the festival after a two-year layoff,” he said.
Proceeds from the festival go toward the Marshall Park Rejuvenation Fund. Plans have been drawn up to improve the city park, located near Uniontown Public Library. Seeing those plans come to fruition, Scott said, is something the newspaper was excited to get behind.
“We want to give back to the people in the community, and Marshall Park is a source of pride and a place for people to go and enjoy,” Scott said. “It’s a place for people to have fun, relax and just to be proud of. The rejuvenation project should only enhance a place where people like to go and make use of such a landmark.”
The newspaper’s inaugural Founding Day Festival raised $1,877 for the project, which will include adding a stage and pavilion for performances and events in the park, installing an ornamental fence along East Church Street and building a cafe area with tables, chairs and a row of vendor spaces.
Scott added that once the Marshall Park project is completed, the Herald-Standard will select a new project to benefit through the Founding Day Festival.
Other local businesses have also been donating money to help the park, a focal point in the city. Once the project is completed, the park could host large events and entertainment in the city and provide a place to have lunch or to read a book outside the library.
The Founding Day Festival concept was developed after Scott and others at the newspaper, who noted no celebrations to mark Uniontown’s birthday.
According to the history books, on July 4th, 1776, Henry Beeson opened up his land in Fayette County for purchase. In 1796, it would become Uniontown.
The following excerpt was taken from a late 1800 newspaper article. It was published most recently in the “Fayette County Tourism Guide,” Fall 1996 on the occasion of the Bicentennial Celebration of the founding of Uniontown:
“The erection of a mill by Henry Beeson naturally induced settlements to be made in the near vicinity. He received numerous communications from various sources requesting him as a matter of accommodation to sell off small tracts upon which new settlers and tradesmen might build homes. It is related that Col. Alexander McClean prevailed on him to lay out a town, as the tide of immigrations was beginning to flow this way, and that in the future a town located here would attain some prominence. Mr. Beeson would have spurned the idea of being a ‘land boomer’ in the sense that term is used today, but in compliance with the expressed wishes of many friends he had a plot made for a small village. Col. McClean was said to be and no doubt was the surveyor who laid off the town and made the plot. The original copy was preserved and is now the prized inheritance of Mr. Beeson’s great granddaughter, Miss Mary I. Beeson.”
The 2019 Founding Day Festival included food trucks, a sidewalk sale, live entertainment at Storey Square and a History Walk with a scavenger hunt. Scott’s goal is to continue growing the festival yearly to expand its offerings, bringing people into the city to support its businesses and see all that Uniontown has to offer.
“The Founding Day Festival is the perfect opportunity to be able to give back to the city and honor it,” Scott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.