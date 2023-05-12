The British sent Major General Edward Braddock to North America with two infantry regiments after Lt. Col. George Washington’s defeat at Fort Necessity. Braddock, who had 45 years of military service, became commander-in-chief of all British forces in North America. The British war plan was to simultaneously attack French forts, with Braddock leading the expedition against Fort Duquesne. He led his troops from Alexandria, Va. Washington served as a volunteer aide to the general. The men followed the trail Washington blazed to Fort Necessity. Shortly after crossing the Monongahela River, the British were ambushed by French and Indian troops, leaving 900 British men of the 1,400 troops dead. Braddock was fatally wounded, and died four days later on July 14. He was buried in the road the troops built, which became Braddock Road. The army marched over the gravesite to conceal traces of the burial. In 1804, workers discovered human remains in the road with officer’s uniform buttons. The remains changed hands several times until they were re-interred on a small knoll adjacent to the road and buried with a marker in 1913.

