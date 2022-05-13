A historic Civil War battle fought by local soldiers will be reenacted on the grounds of Nemacolin Castle in Brownsville for its annual Pike Days event.
The Brownsville Historical Society will host the reenactment of the 1862 battle of Charles City Crossroads at 1 p.m. May 21 and 22, said spokeswoman Kim Brashear.
“Many of western Pennsylvania’s soldiers saw action there, including the Brownsville Greys of the 8th Pennsylvania Reserves and the Fayette Union Volunteers of the 11th Pennsylvania Reserves,” said a press release from the historical society.
The battle took place as Union soldiers retreated through a pass, where they were attacked by Confederate soldiers. The Confederate soldiers were unable to stop the retreat. The historical society event will be an interactive activity, and visitors can speak with the reenactors, Brashear said.
“Walk through the camps, talk to the soldiers, watch the battle, and experience history like never before,” the press release said.
The grounds will open at 11 a.m. each day and begin with a flag raising, Brashear said. A blacksmith will also hold a demonstration each day, and vendors and a food truck will be on the grounds, she said. Gary Antol & Friends will provide musical entertainment on Sunday, she said.
The event is free, and the castle will be open for paid tours both days. Adult tour tickets are $15 and children under 12 are $5.
For more information, visit nemacolincastle.net or the Brownsville Historical Society on Facebook.
