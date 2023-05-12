Fort Necessity was not built for battle, but for supplies. Nonetheless, it became the site of a historic battle with global implications. Lt. Col. George Washington led a small group of men to Jumonville Glen on May 28, 1754, surrounded a French encampment, and killed or captured every French soldier, including their leader, Ensign Coulon de Jumonville. One French soldier escaped to Fort Duquesne in Pittsburgh to gather reinforcements. On July 3, 1754, Jumonville’s brother led a group of 600 French soldiers and 100 Native American allies to Fort Necessity. They surrounded the British at the Fort and forced surrender after one day of fighting. The French permitted the British to march away, and burned the fort July 4. The battle was a prelude to the French and Indian War, which was a part of the Seven Years War. Fort Necessity was built as a supply depot for the Forks of the Ohio, or modern-day Pittsburgh.

