Hopwood is a village ripe with 19th Century history, and was a key destination along the National Road with its prime location between The Summit and Uniontown. It was founded by John Hopwood, who planned the village in 1781. He subdivided 450 acres into 400 lots that were about one-quarter acre apiece. The village changed names three times. It was originally called Woodstock. Woodstock Avenue, which is two blocks east of the National Road, was the town’s main street at the time. The town was then renamed Monroe after President James Monroe, who was a close friend of the Hopwood family. The village was renamed Hopwood in 1881 after the U.S. Post Office opened. The town drew wealthy residents, including doctors and lawyers. Many of the stone buildings in the town, including the Hopwood fire station, were built in the heyday of historic Hopwood. The village was home to the German D. Hair Tavern, a stagecoach stop built by William Morris in 1818.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.