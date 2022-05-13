Hopwood will once again become a hub for National Road Festival festivities at an event centered around the historic wagon train.
The Hopwood Villagers are hosting the free event along the National Pike (Route 40) May 21 beginning at 10 a.m., which includes a small carnival, parade and food trucks.
“We are anticipating a large crowd, weather permitting, because we haven’t done it in three years,” said Hopwood Villagers President Chris Kennedy.
The event was cancelled in previous years due to COVID-19, he said.
“The biggest highlight is people will come out to see the wagon train, and the carnival,” he said. “The carnival will be there until the last person goes home.”
The wagon train makes a stop in Hopwood for lunch at the Hopwood Fitness Center at about noon. He said the wagon train will go through Hopwood at about 12:45 p.m.
The parade will follow the wagon train, and will include Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department trucks and other local fire departments, a Laurel Highlands School District band, Rolling Thunder, local businesses and local politicians.
The parade begins at Subway and ends at Hopwood Fairchance Road. It typically lasts about 30 minutes, Kennedy said.
Food trucks and vendors will include Lexi’s Lemonade, The Grub Wagon, Rollie Pollie Egg Roll Factory and Goodie Girls Cake Shoppe. The Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department will also sell food at the fire hall.
Kennedy said several other individuals and businesses will be setting up shop along the National Road.
“There are generally crafts. There are also garage sales set up in front of homes,” he said.
For more information, visit The Real Hopwood Villagers on Facebook.
