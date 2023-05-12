The French and Indian War unofficially began with shots fired in a concealed area in Farmington 2 miles from Route 40. Jumonville Glen became a battlefield when shots were fired May 28, 1754. Controversy over who fired the first shots continues today. Some say it was George Washington himself. He was a 22-year-old lieutenant colonel with the Virginia militia ordered to lead 132 men to occupy and defend the Upper Ohio Valley. The French and British were fighting over who would have control over North America, but both the French and British allied with Native Americans. Washington’s Iroquois scouts advised him the French were camping in the glen, and the men followed the scouts to the campsite. Washington and his troops were spotted at daybreak, and a bloody 15-minute battle began that led to 10 French soldiers being killed, the remaining 21 captured, one British soldier killed and two wounded. One of the French soldiers escaped barefoot and fled to Fort Duquesne in Pittsburgh, where he told the story of the battle. The French vowed to avenge the lives lost.

