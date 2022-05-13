Mount Washington Tavern at the Fort Necessity Battlefield in Farmington will provide guests with an immersive experience for their Pike Days events.
The 1830s stage coach tavern will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 and 22, said National Park Ranger James Tomasek.
“The building is furnished to reflect that era. Some of the volunteers will be in costume and they will interpret the role of a stage coach tavern during the National Road era,” he said. “The folks who are in costume will be interpreting from a modern perspective the roles of workers in a tavern in the National Road period,” he said.
Those roles include stage coach driver, wagon master, tavern worker and kitchen worker, he said.
Tomasek said there is one thing that often surprises guests: “That George Washington never slept there.”
“It’s named Mount Washington but it has nothing to do with George Washington,” he said. “The name pertains to his ownership of the land. He purchased the tract of land 15 years after the battle takes place here, so he really has nothing to do with the building other than it has his name.”
He said some visitors go to the tavern planning to eat, but the tavern does not serve food.
“People think it’s a working tavern,” he said. “We focus on the history of the tavern here, and we encourage people to go elsewhere for food.”
Tomasek said this is the first time since 2019 that Mount Washington Tavern was able to hold Pike Days events due to COVID-19. He said he is expecting a good turnout depending on the weather.
Friends of Fort Necessity volunteers will be staffing the tavern for the event.
The tavern is typically closed during the winter and reopens May 1. The Fort Necessity visitor center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For the National Road Festival events, the visitor center will have exhibits on the history of the National Road and play a film about the National Road, he said.
