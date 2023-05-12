Mount Washington Tavern

Mount Washington Tavern

Mount Washington Tavern at the Fort Necessity Battlefield in Farmington was an 1830s stage coach tavern that comes to life for modern visitors. Guests participate in an immersive experience with volunteers filling period roles, including stage coach driver, wagon master, tavern worker and kitchen worker. The tavern got its name from George Washington, but the nation’s first president never slept there. He purchased the tract of land where the tavern sits 15 years after the battle that took place near the site. The tavern served as a resting area for National Road travelers in stage coaches. Men could drink and socialize in the tavern while women and children relaxed in the parlor. Guests were also welcome for dinner in the dining room, where they ate together at long tables. Overnight guests stayed on the second floor in dormitory style rooms, with men in one room and women in another. The Mount Washington Tavern was sold as a private residence in 1856.

