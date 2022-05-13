The National Pike served as a road to opportunity for locals who left their homes and followed Route 40 to a new land, said local historians.
“It was westward expansion,” said Fayette County Historical Society President Christine Buckelew. “People from the area were moving to Ohio, Kansas.”
National Road Festival events are held May 21 and 22 in towns along the National Road, which linked Cumberland, Maryland to Vandalia, Illinois. A highlight of the National Road Festival is the wagon train, which follows the journey of 19th Century travelers.
“It depicts the travel east to west on Route 40 as they did years and years ago,” said Doc Sherry, president of the National Pike Wagon Train Association and wagon master. “They just like to try to reenact the travel of the National Pike. We try to have everyone dress the period, and you have your teams and your horses and things just try to depict the years gone by.”
The National Road was the nation’s only federally funded highway, authorized in 1806. The local section was built between 1815 and 1818. Its 1835 restoration marked the heyday for the National Road, which was used for local travel, regional commerce, Civil War transportation, and westward expansion.
“It’s people traveling West, there was local commerce, for sure – going to markets with your hogs, sheep or whatever, people going to socialize, people going to church. If you were going to church or going to military service, you didn’t have to pay a toll. That was free,” Buckelew said.
She said locals who found new opportunities on the National Road often corresponded by letter with relatives back home.
“It’s sadness, but it’s also excitement for new lands and opportunities,” she said. “Of course, life went on here, so they lost some of their relatives. It’s just the sadness that they didn’t get to see them one last time, but excitement over new opportunities.”
Inns or wagon stands were set up along the National Pike, which allowed travelers a place to eat or sleep. She said a horse could travel between 12 to 15 miles per day, and travelers would find at least one stand or tavern per mile. Busy and populated sections like Uniontown and Hopwood would have far more places for travelers to choose.
Among them is Mount Washington Tavern, built by architect Hugh Graham.
Graham moved to Philadelphia in 1822 from Ireland, and was sent to work in Pittsburgh. Buckelew said that according to historical legends, he walked 300 miles in six days. He stopped in Menallen Township to construct a boot that would allow him to continue the journey. There, he spotted a young woman hanging laundry outside.
“He immediately falls in love with her, and comes back and asks for her hand in marriage,” she said.
The woman, Margaret Black, was the son of Jacob Black. Graham completed his work in Pittsburgh and hurried back to Fayette County to ask Jacob Black for permission to marry his daughter.
“It’s a love story, and we love our love stories,” Buckelew said.
Graham settled in Menallen Township and built several of Fayette County’s well-known and lesser known historic properties. Graham built the Springhill Township home of Albert Gallatin, who is known as “The Father of the National Road.” The home is now a national park, the Friendship Hill National Historic Site.
Buckelew said her husband built a model of Mount Washington Tavern in Farmington, which will be displayed for Pike Days. The tavern will also be staffed with volunteers for Pike Days to depict the roles of tavern workers.
Graham also built the house of Judge Nathan Ewing across from the Fayette County Courthouse.
“People drive by it and don’t even know,” she said.
Graham was also the builder of the Searights Tollhouse, where National Road travelers paid tolls north of Uniontown, paying fees based on the width of their wagon wheels.
Sherry said the wagon train will include historical accuracies, depicting east to west travel on the National Road. It will begin in Grantsville, Maryland and stop overnight in Farmington. Sherry said spectators watch the wagon train go by throughout their journey.
“We always have a good turnout in Hopwood. Hopwood goes all out,” Sherry said. “There are a good bit of people along the way that watch us go by, but I’d say the biggest highlight is the people’s involvement in Hopwood. They always do an excellent job of coming out and participating in Pike Days.”
Sherry said the wagon train usually includes between 12 and 15 wagons and about eight to 10 horseback riders. This will be the first year they are able to hold the wagon train event since 2019, Sherry said.
“We’re anxious to get back at it and get things going again,” he said.
He said most participants are from the region and return year after year.
“It’s always nice to see people,” he said. “You’re always excited to get back together, join old friends and meet new friends.”
