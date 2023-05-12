Nemacolin Castle is the third oldest castle in the United States, built in 1789 in Brownsville. Also known as Bowman’s Castle, the castle overlooks the Monongahela River, tucked into a Brownsville neighborhood and perched on a hillside. It was built at the end of Nemacolin’s Trail. The castle was constructed around a trading post, which was built shortly after the Revolutionary War. The site was near Fort Burd, built by British colonists during the French and Indian War. The construction continued through the Victorian Era, and it was considered a marvel of engineering. Three generations of the Bowman family lived in the castle. Jacob Bowman and his wife had nine children, and they expanded their home to accommodate them. He left the castle to his son, Nelson, who added the east wing of the castle and the brick tower. He and his wife, Elizabeth, had six children, but only two survived to adulthood. He left the castle to his son, Charles, who lived there with his wife, Leila. She willed the property to be a historic place, and it became a public museum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.