Touchstone Center for Crafts will hold an art event May 16 to coincide with the National Road Festival.
Plein air painting is the act of painting a scene outdoors in what would be considered “real time” versus painting an outdoor scene inside a studio’s four walls.
“It’s kind of a movement around the world that’s been taking off,” said Dean Simpson, the market manager with Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington.
Simpson said what makes the method unique is the artist paints the scene while the lighting or the environment changes around them.
“It’s a challenging thing, but it’s a lot of fun,” Simpson said. “It’s exciting to capture that moment quickly.”
The idea to hold such an event was born out of a smaller event in 2018 at the Monongahela Aquatorium where they had a nice turnout and beautiful weather.
Touchstone originally intended to hold the event during last year’s feastival, setting up different stations along Route 40 to capture different areas, but had to cancel it because of the pandemic.
This year, Simpson said, they’re holding the event at Christian W. Klay Winery on Route 40 in Chalkhill. The winery offers a pavilion in case of rain, as well as many potential outdoor scenes to paint, he said.
Master plein air artists Ron Donoughe and William Pfahl will be available to coach artists of all ages and skill levels.
“They’re very well known and respected not just in Pittsburgh, but across the county,” Simpson said.
A painter himself, Simpson said one of the great things about plein air art is how it allows the artist to better observe surroundings to incorporate things they may not have normally seen in the finished piece.
“You’ll have a better appreciation of your surroundings,” he said, adding that the event is part of We Make Learning, a nationwide program that encourages people to learn something new to them.
Anyone who takes part in the event must supply their own materials, which could also include pencils, pens and even clay.
Registration is required and will be accepted up to the day of the event on May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fee is $25 per adult and $10 for those under 18 years of age.
For more information, call 724-329-1370 or register online at touchstonecrafts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.